Towns (knee) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Towns returned to the floor for the Knicks during Wednesday's game against the Raptors, recording a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds. That was his 31st double-double of the season, as the veteran big man continues to shine in New York. However, if he misses Friday's game, Jericho Sims could see a bump in minutes and possibly be inserted into the starting lineup again like he was against the Magic.