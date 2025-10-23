default-cbs-image
Towns (quadriceps) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Celtics.

Towns is dealing with a Grade 2 quadriceps strain, which he played through in the season opener, where he dropped a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. If he's unable to play, the team will likely pivot to Guerschon Yabusele to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.

