Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers due to bilateral knee soreness.
Towns didn't suffer an apparent injury in Wednesday's victory over Utah, so it's possible the Knicks are considering giving the All-Star big man the night off versus an inferior opponent. Mitchell Robinson will likely step into the starting lineup if Towns sits out, which would make the former a viable plug-and-play fantasy option.
