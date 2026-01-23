Towns (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Towns is managing back spasms that could sideline him for the first time since Jan. 2. Over his past 10 appearances, the veteran big man is averaging 17.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest. If Towns is unable to go Saturday, Mitchell Robinson is likely to step into the starting lineup.