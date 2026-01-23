Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Iffy for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Towns is managing back spasms that could sideline him for the first time since Jan. 2. Over his past 10 appearances, the veteran big man is averaging 17.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest. If Towns is unable to go Saturday, Mitchell Robinson is likely to step into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 14 in 20 minutes•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Massive line in loss•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Huge night on boards•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starts second half•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Leaves for locker room•