Towns is questionable for Sunday's game against Orlando with left calf tightness.

This is a new injury for Towns, but the questionable tag suggests that he's going to be day-to-day going forward. In Towns' most recent game against the Jazz on Friday, Towns was limited to 22 minutes with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal. If he misses Sunday's game, the Knicks could rely more on Mitchell Robinson and Guerschon Yabusele.