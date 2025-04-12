Towns (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Nets.
Towns is in danger of missing his second straight contest Sunday due to a left knee issue. If Towns is downgraded to out against Brooklyn, Mitchell Robinson will likely draw another start.
