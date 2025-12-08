Towns (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

After being held out of Sunday's win over Orlando, Towns is in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup due to left calf tightness. He was able to participate in Monday's practice, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up. If the star big man is ultimately ruled out, Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti are candidates for increased playing time.