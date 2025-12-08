Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
After being held out of Sunday's win over Orlando, Towns is in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup due to left calf tightness. He was able to participate in Monday's practice, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up. If the star big man is ultimately ruled out, Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti are candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Goes through practice Monday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominates glass in Wednesday's win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Drops 29 points in defeat•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Team-high 22 points in win•