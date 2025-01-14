Towns (thumb) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

Towns sustained the sprained right thumb during Monday's loss to the Pistons, though he was able to play through the injury, posting 26 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 43 minutes. With Jericho Sims (back) also listed as questionable, Precious Achiuwa and Ariel Hukporti could see a significant bump in minutes against the 76ers.