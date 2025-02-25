Towns (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers,James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Towns is having an incredible season with the Knicks and remains one of the most value players in the NBA from a fantasy perspective. However, he could end up missing Wednesday's game aagainst the 76ers, which could result in Precious Achiuwa getting an increased workload in the paint for New York.
