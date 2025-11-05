Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Towns was added to the injury report overnight, presumably after waking up under the weather. There's a good chance he warms up before a decision is made on his status, as it will take a lot to keep Towns out of the lineup.
