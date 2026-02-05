Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Iffy to face Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (eye laceration) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
This is a new injury for Towns, but the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. If Towns is unable to play Friday, the Knicks will likely lean more on Mitchell Robinson. Ariel Hukporti would be a candidate for more run as well.
