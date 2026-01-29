Towns closed Wednesday's 119-92 victory over Toronto with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 22 rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes.

Towns has been in a shooting slump over the past two games, converting just 30.8 percent of his shot attempts, but he's still been a beast on the glass and set a new season high in boards Wednesday evening. The five-time All-Star will have a decent chance of snapping out of his funk Friday with a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers.