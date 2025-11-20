Towns ended with 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-111 victory over the Mavericks.

The veteran big man has pulled down double-digit rebounds in every game so far in 2025-26, recording double-doubles in 13 of his 14 starts. Towns has stepped up his offensive game a notch in November, and over nine contests this month he's averaging 23.4 points, 12.8 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.