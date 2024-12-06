Towns chipped in 27 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 39 minutes during Thursday's 125-101 win over the Hornets.
Towns continues to anchor the Knicks on both ends of the court with his stellar two-way player, and the big man has extended his streak to 12 consecutive double-doubles. He's averaging 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in that stretch while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range.
