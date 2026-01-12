Towns exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to an apparent knee injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Towns asked for a sub and limped to the locker room with just over 30 seconds remaining in the first half. If the star big man isn't cleared to return for the second half, Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti will likely handle the center minutes the rest of the way.