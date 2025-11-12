Towns amassed 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 133-120 win over the Grizzlies.

While Towns didn't produce his most efficient night from the field, he still finished as New York's third-leading scorer. The star big man also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds en route to his sixth consecutive double-double. He delivered a well-rounded performance and stuffed the stat sheet on both ends of the floor, racking up multiple steals and multiple blocks for the first time through 10 regular-season games.