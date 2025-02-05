Towns (knee) produced 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 win over the Raptors.

Playing through knee soreness on the second part of New York's back-to-back Tuesday, Towns produced his 39th double-double and his fourth game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds this season. The superstar big man has struggled for efficiency over his last eight contests since returning from a two-game absence with a thumb injury, shooting just 44.8 percent from the floor and 25.0 percent from downtown. However, Towns is still posting strong averages of 19.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers per game during this stretch.