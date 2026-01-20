Towns posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 114-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Towns was a bright spot for the Knicks in an otherwise brutal showing for the team. He's been playing at a top-50 valuation in nine-category formats over his last seven outings, posting averages of 18.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers.