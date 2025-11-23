Towns provided 24 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 loss to the Magic.

Towns didn't have his most efficient outing, but he still finished as New York's second-leading scorer. The star big man has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four appearances, though he has shot just 42.7 percent from the field during that span. Although his double-double streak ended at 10 games, he grabbed a game-high mark in rebounds Saturday.