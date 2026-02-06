Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Not expected to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pistons due to a right eye laceration.
Towns got his right eye bandaged up during Wednesday's 134-127 double-overtime victory over the Nuggets, and now it sounds like he won't be able to play Friday. Mitchell Robinson appears to be slated to handle the starting center job against Detroit, with Ariel Hukporti stepping into the backup role.
