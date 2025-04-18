Towns (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pistons.

Towns will return to game action after missing New York's final two regular-season outings due to a left knee injury. The star big man has averaged 26.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 59.5 percent from the field across 35.0 minutes per game in his last five appearances.