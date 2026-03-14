Towns (knees) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Towns was held out of Friday's win over Indiana due to bilateral knee soreness, though he's set to return to action Sunday. With the star big man returning to the lineup, Mitchell Robinson will likely move back to the second unit. Through seven March appearances, Towns has averaged 21.1 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 31.0 minutes per contest.