Towns finished Friday's 114-109 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and seven rebounds across 28 minutes.

Towns played just 28 minutes in the loss, the fewest he has played thus far in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson played a postseason-high 29 minutes, with head coach Tom Thibodeau leaning into Robinson's defensive upside. Although Towns should be able to bounce back, his defensive shortcomings are proving to be an issue against the Pacers. New York will now head to Indiana for games 3 and 4, both of which could be viewed as must-win situations.