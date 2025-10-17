Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out for preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (quadriceps) is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Towns is managing a quadriceps injury, so the Knicks will offer him a respite Friday. The superstar big man has some time to rest up prior to Wednesday's season opener against Cleveland.
