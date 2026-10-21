Towns ended with 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks over 24 minutes in Tuesday's 106-100 loss to Philadelphia.

Towns found himself in early foul trouble on Opening Night. As a result, he would finish the first half with just five points in six minutes of work. It was a different story in the second half, with the 30-year-old veteran amassing 14 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. It wasn't a perfect game from Towns, who could be entering his final year as a Knick. Still, he began the year with a double-double, and while he also had issues taking care of the ball, it was a good start to the 2026-27 campaign.