Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Paces New York in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns tallied 26 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 145-113 win over the Wizards.
Towns turned in an efficient performance and led all players in scoring during this blowout win, reaching the 20-point mark for a third straight game. The star big man also grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, securing his fourth straight double-double and 10th on the month. Over his last five appearances, Towns has averaged 22.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.
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