Towns chipped in two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 132-125 win over Miami.

Towns struggled to get much going, turning in season lows in both points and boards. The superstar big man had scored in double digits in 23 of his 25 appearances prior to Sunday, so this performance appears to be an aberration. Over his last eight outings, Towns has averaged 21.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes per game.