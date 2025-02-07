Towns (knee) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.
Towns is coming off one of his best games of the season for the Knicks, finishing with 27 points, 20 rebounds, two assists and one block in Tuesday's win against the Raptors. The veteran big man is having an incredible first year in New York, which significantly increases the team's chances of coming out on top against Boston if he can play Saturday.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Massive double-double in narrow win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go against Toronto•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills up stat sheet in win•