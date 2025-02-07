Towns (knee) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Towns is coming off one of his best games of the season for the Knicks, finishing with 27 points, 20 rebounds, two assists and one block in Tuesday's win against the Raptors. The veteran big man is having an incredible first year in New York, which significantly increases the team's chances of coming out on top against Boston if he can play Saturday.