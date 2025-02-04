Towns is probable for Tuesday's game versus the Raptors due to left knee soreness.

Tuesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, but for now, it appears the Knicks are planning on Towns to play. He saw 38 minutes of action Monday versus Houston, finishing with 22 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.