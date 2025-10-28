Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (quadriceps) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Towns was initially listed as questionable on the injury report. However, he's been playing through this issue since Opening Night, and there's been no word of any setbacks. Plus, he's had no reported restrictions.
