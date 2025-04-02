Towns (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
After getting a maintenance day Tuesday versus the 76ers on the front end of a back-to-back set, Towns is expected back in the lineup despite some soreness in his left knee. With Towns likely suiting up, Mitchell Robinson will likely shift to the bench after an impressive fill-in start Tuesday with 14 points and 14 rebounds in 21 minutes.
