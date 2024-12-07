Towns is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to patellar tendonopathy in his right knee.
Towns hasn't been listed on the team's injury report of late, so this knee issue appears to be a recent development. The team will monitor his status closely leading up to tipoff to determine his availability for Saturday.
