Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers.
Towns continues to nurse a quadriceps strain that he suffered during practice last week. With Mitchell Robinson (rest) already ruled out, Guerschon Yabusele would likely be set for a heavy workload if Towns cannot suit up.
