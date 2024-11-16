Towns (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Towns missed Friday's win with a left knee contusion, and the star big man is+ in danger of missing a second straight contest. Jericho Sims got the start Friday and might remain with the first unit if Towns is unable to suit up Sunday.
