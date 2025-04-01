Towns (knee) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Towns has stayed relatively healthy this season for the Knicks but could be in danger of missing Tuesday's game against Philadelphia due to knee soreness. If the veteran star cannot play, the Knicks will likely turn to Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
