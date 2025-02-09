Towns had nine points (3-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 131-104 loss to the Celtics.

Towns delivered a lackluster outing in the blowout loss, recording a season-worst nine points while putting up only eight shots. The All-Star big man has seen a decline in production of late, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 16.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting just 43.7 percent from the field in 34.0 minutes per contest.