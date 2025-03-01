Towns (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns missed Wednesday's game against the 76ers with a knee injury, but the star big man will return here and should handle his regular workload as one of the Knicks' go-to options on offense. Towns is averaging 25.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the beginning of February.