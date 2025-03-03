Towns contributed 19 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 overtime win over the Heat.

Towns bounced back after a subpar effort against Memphis Friday night, but his scoring total was still below average for the standout veteran. Fortunately, the Knicks s\have several talented producers who can step up when other teammates falter. Towns is currently averaging 24.8 points per game, and it should only be a matter of time for Towns to post numbers in that range again.