Towns (thumb) will not play Friday against Minnesota, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Towns was a true game-time call and attempted to warm up, but the center will miss his second game in a row and remains day-to-day. His next chance to play will be Monday against the Hawks. Jericho Sims will start at center Friday, while Precious Achiuwa is likely to see extended minutes off the bench.
