Towns (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Towns is dealing with a left knee contusion and will miss his first game of the 2024-25 campaign after posting a season-high 46 points in Wednesday's loss to Chicago. In the big man's absence, Jericho Sims should handle an increased role. Towns' next opportunity to suit up will come in Sunday's rematch against the Nets.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Iffy for Friday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Explodes for season-high 46 points•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another 30-point double-double•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Shines at both ends Wednesday•