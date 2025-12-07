Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Towns is dealing with left calf tightness and will miss his first game of the season. The star big man's next opportunity to suit up will come in Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup against the Raptors. With Towns sidelined, Mitchell Robinson will likely get the starting nod, while Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele are candidates for increased playing time.
