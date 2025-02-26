Towns (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After recording a double-double in Sunday's loss to the Celtics, Towns will not suit up for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia. The veteran big man's absence will be costly for the Knicks, as he is having a career year in New York. Precious Achiuwa is likely to get a minutes boost against the 76ers and may get the start at the five.