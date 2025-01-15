Towns (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns has been able to stay healthy for most of his first season with the Knicks. However, he will miss his fourth game of the 2024-25 campaign when New York faces Philadelphia on Wednesday. Due to Towns' absence, Precious Achiuwa and Ariel Hukporti may see a bump in minutes against the 76ers, especially if Jericho Sims (back) is unable to play.