Towns ended with 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes in Monday's 122-104 preseason loss to Minnesota. He won't play Tuesday against Toronto for rest purposes, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns was solid, if unspectacular, as New York fell to 0-3 in preseason play. The standout center has played in each of the first three contests but will take a seat for the second half of the back-to-back set Tuesday at Toronto. Towns' next chance to suit up will come Thursday at home against the Raptors.