Towns posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 120-66 win over Brooklyn.

Towns saw a season-low 20 minutes of action against the Knicks nearly lapped Brooklyn in scoring on the night. While on the court he was productive, nearly generating a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds. Towns sank multiple threes for a fourth game in a row, and he'll look to stay hot as the team has a few days off before playing the 76ers on Saturday.