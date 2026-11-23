Towns posted 30 points (9-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 win over the Pacers.

After sitting out Saturday's victory against Portland due to an illness, Towns returned to the lineup Sunday and dominated on both ends of the floor, posting a season-high 30 points and grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds. The big man also contributed well defensively, snatching three steals and blocking two shots. The outing extended Towns' franchise-record streak to 16 consecutive double-doubles to open the 2026-27 campaign.