Towns (calf) has been cleared to play Monday against the Nuggets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Towns carried a questionable tag leading up to Monday's tipoff, but he's now been cleared by the team's training staff to run the floor. He's produced at a high level over his last five appearances, averaging 29.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.4 minutes.
