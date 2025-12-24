Towns logged 40 points (14-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during the Knicks' 115-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

It was Towns' second game in Minnesota since being traded by the Timberwolves to the Knicks in October of 2024. The superstar big man put on a show in his return to Target Center, carrying the Knicks' offense in the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle) to finish with a season-high 40 points, though it wasn't enough for New York to come away with the road win. It was Towns' 19th double-double of the season -- which is third most in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic (26) and Jalen Johnson (20) -- and since Dec. 2 he has averaged 23.6 points on 54.6 percent shooting along with 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.7 minutes per game.