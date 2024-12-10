Towns racked up 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's 113-108 win over the Raptors.

Towns extended his double-double streak to 13 outings while stuffing the stat sheet on both ends of the floor. Moreover, the big man hit a huge three-pointer to ice the game in the final seconds. The 29-year-old returned to game action after missing Saturday's loss to Detroit due to right knee patellar tendonopathy, though he didn't miss a beat while leading the Knicks in points and rebounds against Toronto. Towns has logged three consecutive 20-plus-point outings, and in all three games he totaled at least 15 rebounds while shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.