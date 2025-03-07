Towns amassed 12 points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 42 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Towns returned to game action after missing Monday's win over Miami due to personal reasons, recording his 45th double-double through 55 regular-season outings. However, the big man delivered a lackluster performance from the field, and over six appearances since the All-Star break, he has shot 46.0 percent from the floor and only 28.1 percent from beyond the arc. The 29-year-old has averaged 20.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers across 37.7 minutes per contest in that six-game span.